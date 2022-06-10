Axe (AXE) Trading 12.7% Lower Over Last Week

Axe (AXE) traded down 22.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Over the last seven days, Axe has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. Axe has a market capitalization of $72,297.35 and $12.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0137 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00177129 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000499 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000034 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe (AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

