Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,762,652 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 31,660,260 shares.The stock last traded at $3.80 and had previously closed at $3.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.67.

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 19.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.0037 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 79,912,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,271,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,260 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 24.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,258,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,873,053 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 94.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,324,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,068,000 after purchasing an additional 14,231,004 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 216.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 26,069,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,353,000 after purchasing an additional 17,840,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile (NYSE:BBD)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

