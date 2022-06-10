Bank of Queensland Limited (ASX:BOQPF) Increases Dividend to $0.84 Per Share

Bank of Queensland Limited (ASX:BOQPF – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, June 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.838 per share on Sunday, August 14th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Bank of Queensland’s previous interim dividend of $0.67.

Bank of Queensland Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Australia. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds.

