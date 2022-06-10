Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BMWYY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €111.00 ($119.35) to €107.00 ($115.05) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €135.00 ($145.16) to €130.00 ($139.78) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS:BMWYY traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.09. 64,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,158. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.13 and a 200 day moving average of $31.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $24.97 and a 1-year high of $38.48.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.