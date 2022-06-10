Bechtle (OTCMKTS:BECTY) Given New €58.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bechtle (OTCMKTS:BECTY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €54.00 ($58.06) to €58.00 ($62.37) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Bechtle stock opened at $8.52 on Monday. Bechtle has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.58.
Bechtle Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bechtle (BECTY)
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.