Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,339 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 328,275 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,858,000 after buying an additional 51,534 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at $5,092,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $493,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.84.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.71. 47,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,749,993. The firm has a market cap of $121.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.46. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $79.33 and a twelve month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

