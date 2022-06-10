Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,628 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after acquiring an additional 35,045 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,853,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 297,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,835,000 after acquiring an additional 8,061 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.23. 86,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,737,928. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $133.51 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.80.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

