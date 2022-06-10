Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €194.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($208.60) target price on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HNR1. Barclays set a €144.00 ($154.84) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($172.04) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($187.10) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €205.00 ($220.43) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($198.92) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Shares of HNR1 opened at €142.55 ($153.28) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €145.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of €157.13. Hannover Rück has a 12-month low of €94.75 ($101.88) and a 12-month high of €116.37 ($125.13).

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.