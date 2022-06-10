Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,485 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 55,099 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $7,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 144,923 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,523 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 6,453 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,713 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,847,465 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,523,000 after buying an additional 115,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 1,274,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $31,474,691.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BHLB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of BHLB opened at $25.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.34. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 7.67%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

