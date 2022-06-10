Beyond Finance Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.29 Million (BYN)

Beyond Finance (BYN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 10th. Beyond Finance has a total market capitalization of $14.09 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 40% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.43 or 0.00328940 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.72 or 0.00434547 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 409.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00026609 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beyond Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beyond Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

