BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2022 earnings at $8.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.52 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BHP. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup raised BHP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.83) to GBX 2,400 ($30.08) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. HSBC began coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised BHP Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,467.52.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $65.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $51.88 and a 12-month high of $80.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in BHP Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,919 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 48,180 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

