BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.76 Million

Wall Street analysts expect BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) to post $66.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $68.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $65.78 million. BigCommerce posted sales of $49.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full year sales of $282.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $278.41 million to $286.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $343.95 million, with estimates ranging from $337.38 million to $351.07 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BigCommerce.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $66.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.77 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 43.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BigCommerce from $57.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on BigCommerce from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BigCommerce from $58.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.28. The company had a trading volume of 878,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,617. BigCommerce has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $72.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.77.

In other BigCommerce news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 3,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $69,178.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242,405.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 2,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $39,068.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,226.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,829 shares of company stock worth $2,797,711. 31.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,285,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,805,000 after acquiring an additional 105,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,597,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,250,000 after acquiring an additional 227,703 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 14.9% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 3,166,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,389,000 after acquiring an additional 410,938 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 28.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,818,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,721,000 after buying an additional 630,240 shares during the period. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,940,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

