Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Trading Up 15.5%

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 15.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.05 and last traded at $19.05. Approximately 2,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 420% from the average daily volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BITGF shares. SEB Equities lowered shares of Biotage AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 236 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Biotage AB (publ) from SEK 293 to SEK 263 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Danske upgraded shares of Biotage AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. SEB Equity Research lowered shares of Biotage AB (publ) to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Biotage AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biotage AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day moving average is $22.31.

Biotage AB (publ) provides separation technologies in the areas of organic and analytical chemistry, biomolecules, and industrial scale up applications. The company offers organic and peptide synthesis solutions; flash chromotherapy, evaporation, and work-up products; flash systems and flash system accessories; normal, reversed, and speciality phase cartridges; plasmid purification solutions; and metal scavengers and reagents, as well as accessories and spare parts.

