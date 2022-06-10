BitBall Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,713.00 (BTB)

BitBall (BTB) traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 10th. One BitBall coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitBall has traded down 31.2% against the US dollar. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $621,472.60 and approximately $2,713.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,082.14 or 0.99963998 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00028236 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00016129 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000061 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000970 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,702,436 coins. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

