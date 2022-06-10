BitCore (BTX) Trading 15.3% Lower Over Last Week

BitCore (BTX) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. BitCore has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $153,447.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCore coin can now be bought for about $0.0834 or 0.00000287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitCore has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,046.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,680.76 or 0.05786439 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000258 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002667 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00018868 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.95 or 0.00196076 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.85 or 0.00577884 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.15 or 0.00602990 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00069229 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004155 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

