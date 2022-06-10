Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blackboxstocks Inc. is a financial technology and social media hybrid platform offering real-time proprietary analytics for stock and options traders of all levels. Blackboxstocks Inc. is based in DALLAS. “

Blackboxstocks stock opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.50. Blackboxstocks has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Blackboxstocks ( NASDAQ:BLBX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackboxstocks will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blackboxstocks stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Blackboxstocks as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackboxstocks Company Profile

Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

