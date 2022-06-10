BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises 1.3% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 28,992.4% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 2,837,486 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,986,873,000 after acquiring an additional 192,641 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 334.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 195,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $179,221,000 after acquiring an additional 150,647 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $93,657,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 594,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $544,533,000 after buying an additional 85,136 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $638.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $582.58 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $663.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $767.21.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $869.47.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

