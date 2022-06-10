BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU – Get Rating) traded up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.89 and last traded at $23.89. 2,245 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 7,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.87.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.75 and its 200 day moving average is $24.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 68,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $372,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $380,000. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $534,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,541,000.

