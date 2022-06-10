BMO Capital Markets Trims Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Target Price to $85.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on COUP. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $225.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $190.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.89.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $65.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.53. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.45. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $58.43 and a fifty-two week high of $283.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $196.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.69 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 47.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.02%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 7,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $775,878.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $292,398.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,614 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 12,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Coupa Software by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth $32,400,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.