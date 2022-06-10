BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Buys Shares of 8,337 Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,620,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $652,871.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 572 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total value of $156,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.09.

NYSE LH traded down $6.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $222.99. 8,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,395. The company has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $229.26 and a 12-month high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.22%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

