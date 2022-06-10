BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $15.77 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,729 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.1% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,624,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,033,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management raised its stake in Amazon.com by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 3,503 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,509,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,635 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,642,923. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $5.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,947,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.73. The company has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $162.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.62.

Amazon.com Profile (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.