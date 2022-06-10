BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 611,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 77,758 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $30,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,890,060,000 after buying an additional 316,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,642,162,000 after buying an additional 3,625,290 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 80,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,019,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.71. 246,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,927,328. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.82. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.02 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

