BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Lowers Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTV. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 0.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 112,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,983,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 4.9% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,605,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 6.9% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 24,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taurus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.5% in the third quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 196,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTV. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fortive from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Argus raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of NYSE FTV traded down $2.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.93. 14,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,236,491. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $56.06 and a 1 year high of $79.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Fortive had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.56%.

Fortive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fortive news, Director Alan G. Spoon purchased 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.25 per share, with a total value of $1,013,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,861 shares in the company, valued at $5,758,653.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

