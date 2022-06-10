BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 120,375 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,375 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $7,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,349,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,446,000 after buying an additional 7,037,773 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 76,688,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824,172 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,683,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054,026 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 531.6% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,080,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,705,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,736 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.95. The company had a trading volume of 69,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,460,188. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.64. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.21 and a 52-week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

