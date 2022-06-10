BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 222 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.6% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 595,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,254,000 after acquiring an additional 16,884 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 94,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 87,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,878,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.05.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE JPM traded down $4.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,082,215. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.76. The stock has a market cap of $354.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $115.02 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

