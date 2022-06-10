BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 4,641 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. cut its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,641 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 5.1% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $74,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,187,247,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,749,000 after buying an additional 3,003,860 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,382,718,000 after buying an additional 2,410,956 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,020,759,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,967,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,531,000 after buying an additional 1,998,051 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $11.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $390.95. 266,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,637,487. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $382.17 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $420.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $442.32.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

