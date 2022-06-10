BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.27-$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $244.00 million-$246.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $243.74 million.BOX also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.11-$1.15 EPS.

NYSE:BOX traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.65. 34,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,784,739. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.47 and a beta of 1.16. BOX has a 52 week low of $22.18 and a 52 week high of $33.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.06.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $238.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.48 million. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts predict that BOX will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of BOX to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BOX from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.10.

In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $226,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $435,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,462,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,480,250.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,091,930. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the first quarter worth $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the first quarter worth $206,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the first quarter worth $284,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 32.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BOX (Get Rating)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.