BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.27-$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $244.00 million-$246.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $243.74 million.BOX also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.11-$1.15 EPS.
NYSE:BOX traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.65. 34,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,784,739. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.47 and a beta of 1.16. BOX has a 52 week low of $22.18 and a 52 week high of $33.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.06.
BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $238.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.48 million. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts predict that BOX will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $226,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $435,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,462,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,480,250.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,091,930. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the first quarter worth $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the first quarter worth $206,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the first quarter worth $284,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 32.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About BOX (Get Rating)
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
