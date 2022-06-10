Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.35. Brandywine Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $127.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.45 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 0.66%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,840. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.92. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $10.43 and a one year high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 1,085.71%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 96,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 68,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

