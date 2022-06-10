Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Braskem SA figures as the largest petrochemical operation in Latin America and among the five largest private companies in Brazil. With industrial facilities located in Alagoas, Bahia, São Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul, Braskem produces primary base petrochemicals such as ethylene, propylene, benzene, caprolactam, DMT and termoplastic resins (polypropylene, polyethylene, PVC and PET) gas and GLP. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Braskem from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Braskem stock opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.71 and its 200 day moving average is $18.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Braskem has a 52-week low of $15.09 and a 52-week high of $26.93.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. Braskem had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 156.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Braskem will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Braskem by 311.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Braskem by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Braskem by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Braskem by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

