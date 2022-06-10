Brick & Kyle Associates Has $2.26 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Brick & Kyle Associates grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in AT&T were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,822,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,041,000 after acquiring an additional 533,468 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3,605.4% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 40,380 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 189,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 10,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.05.

AT&T stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,080,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $148.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.00. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $22.15.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

