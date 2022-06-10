Brick & Kyle Associates Has $3.23 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,162 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Standard Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3,512.0% in the fourth quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. DZ Bank cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.20.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.94. The company had a trading volume of 279,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,717,210. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.92. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $57.61. The firm has a market cap of $213.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

