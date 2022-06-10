Brick & Kyle Associates Reduces Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Brick & Kyle Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,332 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 2.1% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 300,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,756,000 after purchasing an additional 11,068 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 77,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $382,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 75,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.34. 183,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,416,555. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $94.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $220.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.37%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

