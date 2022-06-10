Bridge Mutual (BMI) Price Down 8.1% This Week

Bridge Mutual (BMI) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Bridge Mutual coin can now be bought for $0.0235 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bridge Mutual has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bridge Mutual has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $44,892.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.92 or 0.00335070 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003419 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 205.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00028270 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.06 or 0.00434784 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Bridge Mutual Profile

Bridge Mutual launched on January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,697,071 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Bridge Mutual

