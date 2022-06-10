Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 102,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 11,828 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 0.5% of Amalgamated Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $68,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages recently commented on AVGO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $682.21.
Shares of AVGO traded down $16.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $540.03. The company had a trading volume of 45,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,097. The company has a market capitalization of $220.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $455.71 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $577.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $591.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 54.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.31%.
Broadcom announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Broadcom Company Profile (Get Rating)
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Broadcom (AVGO)
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.