Brokerages Anticipate Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Will Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.65. Commvault Systems posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Commvault Systems.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $205.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.98 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

CVLT traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.88. 2,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,664. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 86.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.60. Commvault Systems has a one year low of $55.72 and a one year high of $84.22.

In related news, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 17,182 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $1,117,345.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 79,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,162,601.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $29,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,140.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,485 shares of company stock worth $2,245,490. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the third quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems (Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commvault Systems (CVLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.