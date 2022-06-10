Brokerages Anticipate Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $219.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) will report $219.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kadant’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $217.42 million and the highest is $221.20 million. Kadant reported sales of $195.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadant will report full year sales of $899.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $894.78 million to $904.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $951.38 million, with estimates ranging from $940.40 million to $965.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $226.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.17 million. Kadant had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share.

KAI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kadant in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kadant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In other news, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $296,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $283,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 11,194 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KAI stock traded down $7.66 on Friday, hitting $182.16. The stock had a trading volume of 35,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.39 and its 200-day moving average is $203.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.80. Kadant has a 52-week low of $167.40 and a 52-week high of $240.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.17%.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

