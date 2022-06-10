Brokerages Anticipate Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.18 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) will post sales of $14.18 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.43 billion and the lowest is $14.00 billion. Morgan Stanley reported sales of $14.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full year sales of $57.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $56.98 billion to $58.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $60.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $60.16 billion to $62.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Morgan Stanley.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.19.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,700,546. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $76.75 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The company has a market cap of $136.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Morgan Stanley (MS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.