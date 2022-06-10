Brokerages Expect ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) to post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). ChromaDex also reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ChromaDex.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 81.32% and a negative net margin of 39.25%. The business had revenue of $17.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

CDXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on ChromaDex to $7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of ChromaDex from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on ChromaDex from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChromaDex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.85.

In related news, CEO Robert N. Fried purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of ChromaDex by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 681,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of ChromaDex by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of ChromaDex by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in ChromaDex by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in ChromaDex by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXC traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.11. The company had a trading volume of 647,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,878. ChromaDex has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $10.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.80. The firm has a market cap of $144.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.79.

About ChromaDex (Get Rating)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

