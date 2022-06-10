Brokerages Expect Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) to Announce $0.30 EPS

Analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Frontier Communications Parent’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Frontier Communications Parent.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 110.77% and a net margin of 80.23%. Frontier Communications Parent’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FYBR. Morgan Stanley upgraded Frontier Communications Parent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.73.

Shares of FYBR stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.38. 71,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,675. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.97. Frontier Communications Parent has a 1 year low of $21.93 and a 1 year high of $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FYBR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 1,936.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after acquiring an additional 377,979 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 152.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 274,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 166,223 shares in the last quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP lifted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP now owns 1,223,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,092,000 after acquiring an additional 423,440 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter valued at $442,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

