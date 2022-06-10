Brokerages Expect Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $896.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) will announce $896.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hologic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $902.00 million and the lowest is $890.84 million. Hologic posted sales of $1.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hologic will report full-year sales of $4.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $4.69 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 42.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HOLX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Hologic to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

In other news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $512,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,058,250.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 61.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Hologic by 1,825.0% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the first quarter valued at $45,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOLX traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,468,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. Hologic has a 12-month low of $61.52 and a 12-month high of $81.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.99.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

