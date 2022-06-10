Brokerages Set ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Price Target at $5.22

Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.22.

WISH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

In related news, insider Tarun Kumar Jain sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $45,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,694 shares in the company, valued at $385,091.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,777 shares in the company, valued at $16,132.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,487,126 shares of company stock worth $5,828,226. Company insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ContextLogic by 21.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ContextLogic by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 410,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in ContextLogic by 18.6% in the first quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 6,273 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in ContextLogic by 20.0% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in ContextLogic by 3.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 245,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 8,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

WISH stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.95. The company had a trading volume of 14,950,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,785,383. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.39. ContextLogic has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $15.18.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $189.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ContextLogic will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

ContextLogic Company Profile (Get Rating)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.