Brokerages Set Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) PT at $15.58

Shares of Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.58.

CRLBF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cresco Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Cresco Labs from C$12.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Cresco Labs alerts:

Cresco Labs stock opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $907.30 million and a P/E ratio of -2.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.01. Cresco Labs has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.