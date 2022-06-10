Brokerages Set CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) PT at $53.67

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.67.

CRH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CRH from €54.00 ($58.06) to €52.00 ($55.91) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays raised shares of CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CRH from €58.00 ($62.37) to €59.00 ($63.44) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in CRH in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 12.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRH stock traded down $2.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.04. The company had a trading volume of 36,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.62. CRH has a 12 month low of $37.47 and a 12 month high of $54.54.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

