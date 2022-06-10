Brokerages Set Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Price Target at GBX 8,860

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 8,860 ($111.03).

CRDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 9,300 ($116.54) to GBX 8,600 ($107.77) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,000 ($112.78) price target on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 8,700 ($109.02) price target on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Croda International stock traded down GBX 162 ($2.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 6,474 ($81.13). 192,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,673. The company has a market cap of £9.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7,223 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8,036.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.00. Croda International has a 12-month low of GBX 6,340 ($79.45) and a 12-month high of £105.05 ($131.64).

In other Croda International news, insider Steve Foots sold 13,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,036 ($88.17), for a total transaction of £971,108.72 ($1,216,928.22). Also, insider Jez K. Maiden sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,000 ($100.25), for a total transaction of £22,400 ($28,070.18).

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

