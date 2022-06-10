Brokerages Set Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) PT at $33.00

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENVX. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Enovix from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enovix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

ENVX traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.65. 1,324,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,130. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.94. Enovix has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $39.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.90.

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enovix will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enovix news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,600,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Enovix by 316.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 123,645 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Enovix by 85.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 25,615 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Enovix by 507.3% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 852,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,159,000 after acquiring an additional 711,800 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Enovix by 1.2% during the first quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 3,582,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,129,000 after acquiring an additional 41,990 shares during the period. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Enovix by 2.5% during the first quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,066,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,840,000 after acquiring an additional 170,248 shares during the period. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

