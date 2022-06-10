Brokerages Set London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Target Price at GBX 9,198.33

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 9,198.33 ($115.27).

LSEG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 7,500 ($93.98) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a £103 ($129.07) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 9,200 ($115.29) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($125.31) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

LSEG stock opened at GBX 7,028 ($88.07) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £36.11 billion and a PE ratio of 12.15. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12 month low of GBX 6,230 ($78.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,546 ($107.09). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7,659.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7,297.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

In related news, insider David Schwimmer sold 23,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,865 ($98.56), for a total value of £1,854,488.35 ($2,323,920.24).

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

