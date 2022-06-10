Brokerages Set Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Price Target at $6.80

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.80.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SKLZ. Citigroup lowered Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.10 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE SKLZ traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.59. 8,067,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,338,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average is $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12. Skillz has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.27.

Skillz ( NYSE:SKLZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $93.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.87 million. Skillz had a negative net margin of 70.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Skillz will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Skillz news, Director Harry Sloan bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $227,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Skillz by 945.5% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Skillz in the third quarter worth $56,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skillz by 350.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillz during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

