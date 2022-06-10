BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target Lowered to C$126.00 at Scotiabank

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$133.00 to C$126.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$146.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Monday. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of BRP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of BRP to $100.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.56.

DOOO opened at $67.44 on Monday. BRP has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $102.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.82.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.85. BRP had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 305.74%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BRP will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 8.04%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOOO. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BRP by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,113,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,069,000 after buying an additional 2,095,781 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of BRP by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,746,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,373,000 after buying an additional 966,038 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BRP by 700.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after buying an additional 573,296 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter worth $39,790,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of BRP by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,617,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,757,000 after buying an additional 478,167 shares in the last quarter. 54.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

