BRP (TSE:DOO) PT Lowered to C$135.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$146.00 to C$135.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DOO. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of BRP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$114.00 to C$124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$135.85.

Shares of TSE:DOO opened at C$85.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$99.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$98.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.73 billion and a PE ratio of 10.72. BRP has a twelve month low of C$73.74 and a twelve month high of C$129.98.

BRP ( TSE:DOO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 3rd. The company reported C$1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.59. The firm had revenue of C$1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.83 billion. Equities analysts forecast that BRP will post 12.0299993 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.90%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

