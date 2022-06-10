BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BuzzFeed Inc. is a tech-powered diversified media company. It produces articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series, lifestyle content. BuzzFeed Inc., formerly known as 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

BZFD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of BuzzFeed to $5.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on BuzzFeed to $6.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on BuzzFeed from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZFD opened at $2.20 on Monday. BuzzFeed has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $14.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.38.

In related news, Director Gregory Coleman acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $207,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 565,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,595.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Adam Rothstein acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $75,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 195,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,929.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BZFD. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the fourth quarter valued at $41,907,000. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the fourth quarter valued at $25,995,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BuzzFeed by 20.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,206,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,604,000 after purchasing an additional 376,830 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in BuzzFeed in the first quarter valued at $1,636,000. Finally, Founder Collective GP LLC purchased a new stake in BuzzFeed in the fourth quarter valued at $1,148,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BuzzFeed Company Profile (Get Rating)

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.

